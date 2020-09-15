Susan S. Wickwire
Susan Stone Wickwire, age 69, of Redding, CT, formerly of Ellington, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of 46 years of James D. Wickwire, Jr.
She was born in Springfield, MA, January 13, 1951, daughter of the late David L. and Shirley (Woolley) Stone. She was a resident of Redding for over 30 years. She grew up in Wilbraham, MA and graduated from Bates College in 1973 with High Honors in French. After a brief career in banking she left the workforce in 1977 to raise a family. She was a dedicated mother who loved her children and grandchildren dearly. Susan enjoyed traveling, gourmet dining and was an avid sports fan, particularly of the New England Patriots and UConn Men's and Women's Basketball. Susan loved ballet and all kinds of music, especially live performances. She was a devoted fan of the band Pearl Jam, and she and her husband traveled all over North America to see more than 30 of their live concerts.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 2 sons: Matthew Wickwire and his wife Tracy of Durham, CT, Scott Wickwire and his wife Raishawn of Portland, OR; brother: Jonathan Stone of East Longmeadow, MA; sister: Nancy Nelson and her husband Richard of Hampden, MA; 2 grandchildren: Penelope and Thomas Wickwire both of Durham, CT; and a large extended family including many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to EB Research Partnership or the Inner-City Scholarship Fund.
A graveside service will be held, Monday September 21 at 11:30 a.m. at Hull Cemetery, Route 53, Redding. There are no calling hours. The Bethel Funeral Home, Bethel, CT is handling arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
.