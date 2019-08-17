|
|
Suzanne Erica Haber
New Fairfield – Mrs. Suzanne Erica (Burgess) Haber, age 73, of New Fairfield, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of Richard Haber.
Mrs. Haber was born August 21, 1945, daughter of the late John and Erica (Wolf) Burgess. She was retired from Rogers Park Middle School in Danbury where she worked as an Administrative Assistant to the Vice Principal and Guidance Counselors and was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in New Fairfield. She was a member of the Red Hats and the New Fairfield Senior Center and enjoyed traveling.
In addition to her husband Richard, Mrs. Haber is survived by her sons: Richard Erik Haber of New Fairfield and David Robert Haber and his wife Frances of New Fairfield, her grandson: Alexander James Haber and two nephews.
Mrs. Haber's family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Cornell Memorial Home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. Private burial and committal services will be held in Mountain View Cemetery in New Fairfield at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 19, 2019