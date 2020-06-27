Suzanne Moros

Suzanne O'Neil Moros
Oct 13, 1943 - June 26, 2020
Suzanne O'Neil Moros, 76, of New Milford, beloved wife of Edward M. Moros, Jr., died Friday, June 26, 2020 after a tough battle with cancer. She was born October 13, 1943 in Alexandria, Louisiana to the late James and Gertrude (Farley) O'Neil. She was a graduate of St. Joseph School, Danbury High School, class of 1961, and the Danbury Institute of Business.
Suzanne was a retired food service worker for the New Milford Public School system. She enjoyed baking, sewing, painting, gardening, knitting, serving the community, and spending time with her friends. She was proud to be a member of the New Milford Chapter of the Women's Club, St. Francis Xavier Women's Guild, her book club group, Chicks and Stix (knitting), and serving at Loaves and Fishes. Earlier in life, she was a member of the Danbury Ski Club, where she met her husband, Edward, of almost 40 years.
In addition to her loving husband, Edward, she will be sadly missed by her daughters: Jennifer Moros and Kathleen Sadowski and her husband Daniel; her grandchildren: Erin and Michael Sadowski; her sister, Betsy Davis and her husband, Ralph; her niece, Melissa O'Neil and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Sireci.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1st at St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Family and friends may visit Tuesday, June 30th between the hours of 5 p.m. -7 p.m. at Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury. Per state regulations, all are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial Contributions in her memory may be made to Loaves and Fishes at https://www.givelocalccf.org/organizations/loaves-fishes-hospitality-house.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 27, 2020.