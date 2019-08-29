|
Suzanne Wiedel-Pace
Suzanne Wiedel-Pace, born October 2, 1944, passed away in New York on August 21, 2019. After graduating from Barnard College, she began her career as a journalist working domestically and in Iran, and later became a Middle East expert for Mobil Oil. She then received a MDiv from Union Theological Seminary and a MSW from Fordham University. For 30 years, she worked with vulnerable populations across New York City as a social worker and chaplain; her commitment, skill and gentle manner had an indelible impact on many lives. Suzanne was married to New York Times reporter Eric Pace from 1976 to 1986, and they had twin daughters, Lydia and Christine Pace. Suzanne spent weekends and summers in Danbury and Redding with her family throughout her life, and had many friends in the area. We remember Suzanne for her boundless compassion for those who are suffering; her deep love of animals, especially her dogs Patches, Oliver and Henry; her skilled photography; and her love of the nature of Central Park, western Connecticut and Vermont. Suzanne is survived by a wide community of friends and by her mother, Monique Watson Wiedel of Redding, CT; her sister, Janine Wiedel of London; her nephew Ben Wiedel-Kaufmann, also of London; her daughters Dr. Lydia Pace of Brookline, MA, and Dr. Christine Pace, of Cambridge MA; her sons-in-law Erik Wurster and Andy Ellner; and her grandchildren Philippa and Moses Ellner and Celia and Anders Wurster.
