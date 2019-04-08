Sydel Markoff Sachs

Sydel Markoff Sachs, 96, of Apple Valley, California, formerly of Danbury, wife of the late Elmore H. Sachs, departed this life on Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home in Apple Valley.

Mrs. Sachs was born in Danbury, October 7, 1922 a daughter of Harry and Mollie (Greenhaus) Markoff. Sydel lived in her beloved hometown until 2012 when she relocated to California to be closer to her U.S. family.

A graduate of Parsons School of Design of New York City, Sydel had an eye for fashion, art and decorating. She loved to garden, cook, bake and entertain. No one ever turned down an invitation to one of her dinner parties!

Over the years, The Danbury Hospital Development Fund, St. Mary Medical Center Foundation in Apple Valley, CA, the Crohns and Colitis Foundation of America and the were beneficiaries of Sydel's generosity.

Sydel is survived by a daughter Andrea Kaplan and her husband Martin of Apple Valley; a son, Rabbi Meir Sachs and his wife Rachal of Jerusalem, Israel, ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren residing in the United States, Israel and Moscow, Russia.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Sachs was predeceased by a sister, Adeline Markoff Sellman and by a brother, Charles Markoff.

Private graveside funeral services and burial will take place at the United Jewish Center Cemetery, Brookfield.

Contributions in remembrance of Sydel may be made to The Crohns and Colitis Foundation of America or to the .

