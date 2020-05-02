Sydney A. Alworth
Sydney Alice Alworth, 24, of Roxbury, CT, passed away on March 31st, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with addiction. Sydney was the beloved daughter of Kevin and Lucia Alworth, also of Roxbury, and sister of Emily Alworth, of Salt Lake City, UT. She attended Region 12-Shepaug schools before graduating from Canterbury School in New Milford.
In addition to her parents and sister, Sydney is survived by: her grandparents in Danbury, Armando and Dorothy Buono; her auntie, uncle and cousins in Roxbury – Linda, Michael, Clayton, Jack and Luke Schneider; her uncle Christopher Buono in Bristol; her uncle, aunt and cousins in PA – Michael, Kimberly, AJ and Nick Buono; her aunts and uncles in NJ – Deirdre and Wayne Maigis, and Alisia Alworth – and cousins Meghan, Blaide, Cristin, Connor, Gizelle and Shelby ... and many, many friends.
A service and celebration of Sydney's life is planned for a later date still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SVS Activities Fund/Art Club at Shepaug High School, 159 South Street, Washington, CT 06793 or a charity of your own choosing. Please share a memory at www.danburymemorial.com
Published in Danbury News Times on May 2, 2020.