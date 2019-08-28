|
Sylvia L. Ritchie
Sylvia L. Ritchie passed away peacefully in Hendersonville, NC on August 25, 2019. Sylvia was born in New Hampshire to the late John and Myra Ballard. She and her husband Vincent made their home in New Milford, Connecticut for many years, where they raised their daughter and made many lifelong friends. Sylvia loved her flower garden, watching the birds, playing bingo, her many friends, and the crunch of fall leaves. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Vincent, her daughter Cynthia, her granddaughter Augusta, her sister Nancy, among others. Per her request, there will be no funeral services. Jackson Funeral Service is assisting the Ritchie family.
Published in News Times on Aug. 29, 2019