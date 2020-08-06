1/1
Sylvia Mangini
1944 - 2020
Sylvia M. (D'Angelo)
Mangini
Sylvia M. (D'Angelo) Mangini, 76, of New Milford, Connecticut (formerly of Brookfield, CT) passed away on July 31, 2020 at Danbury Hospital after bravely fighting a yearlong illness. Sylvia was born in Waterbury, CT on May 19, 1944, daughter of the late Anthony J. and Gertrude (Strever) D'Angelo. She graduated from Wilby High School in 1962, and was married to the love of her life, Richard J. Mangini, for 46 years before his passing in 2011. Sylvia's main focus was her family. She never missed her children's sporting events or school activities. She made exquisite homemade crafts; her favorites were sewing, knitting, quilting and stained glass. She had a great love for all animals. Sylvia is survived by her three children and their spouses; Richard Jude Mangini and his wife, Ida; Danielle Mangini Martino and her husband, Robert; Joy Mangini Biondi and her husband, Andrew; and her two beloved grandchildren GianCarlo Biondi and Isabella Biondi. She is also survived by her sister, Andrea M. D'Angelo, her nephew and several nieces and cousins. Per Sylvia's request, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held privately for her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sylvia's memory may be made to Red Leash (Dog) Rescue: https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.Redleashrescue.com__;!!Ivohdkk!3ALLWaM7foEKomImWepGMev9_gp9O0Up6GjEwBrVJzyhUKgjAT0OTrGfbyTJzyb_wf6Y$ (or c/o 172 Dannell Dr., Stamford, CT) and Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital: https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.stjude.org__;!!Ivohdkk!3ALLWaM7foEKomImWepGMev9_gp9O0Up6GjEwBrVJzyhUKgjAT0OTrGfbyTJzwZ0yb9M$
Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge St., New Milford, CT assisted the family with arrangements.

Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
