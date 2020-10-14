Tammy McVey-Camilleri
Tammy McVey Camilleri, 57, of Southbury, CT passed away in the loving presence of her family in the evening of October 12th, 2020. Tammy was born August 29th, 1963 in Uniontown, PA, to Donald and Edna McVey. Tammy is survived by her beloved husband Bob, two children Alexandra and Tyler, mother Edna McVey, two siblings Kelly and Sean McVey, nieces/nephews Emma and Jack Barry, Joseph and Anna Camilleri, mother and father-in law Bette and Joseph Camilleri and brother-in-law Joseph Camilleri, sister-in-law Olga McVey and many loving extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father Donald McVey. She was married to the love of her life for 32 years, Robert Camilleri, in November of 1988. She blessed the world with two beautiful children that meant everything to her, Alexandra and Tyler. Tammy resided in town which allowed her to spend time with her loving mother, darling sister, niece and nephew who she would refer to as, her two "sweet souls." Tammy graduated from Newtown High School in 1981 and went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts from Albertus Magnus College in 1985 and her Masters in Communication from Fairfield University in 1986.
Tammy has always been a joy and guiding light to all those around her. Her passion for knowledge and learning was profound and very integral to her way of life. Her passion for education was evidenced by her role as a professor at Western Connecticut State University. Tammy strived to take her role as an educator beyond the classroom and was cherished by many for her compassion, wisdom, and insight. To everyone, Tammy was more than just a wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and teacher; she was an inspiration to many, a confidant to those who needed it, and always available to impart wisdom and encouragement. Anyone that was around her for any period of time learned lessons of gratitude, kindness, and self-worth. Tammy also had a deep love for music, sports statistics, and enjoyed spending time with her favorite furry companions Titan, Jordan, and Henry. She had a quick wit like her father and amazing recall for details. She was an avid reader and could spend countless hours being lost in the library. Family time was her focus and she cherished family meals and holiday time. Celebrating each moment, "staying present" as she would always say. One thing Tammy believed in was always remaining positive and reflecting on each day as a gift. Today, in her honor, we ask you to do something kind for someone you care about or surprise a stranger. In lieu of flowers, our family welcomes gifts of love from those who wish to express them through donations to Cyrenius H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street, Newtown, CT 06470. Please include in your donation, a note stating "In memory of Tammy McVey-Camilleri" and a return notification address of Robert Camilleri, P.O. Box 35, Southbury, CT, 06488.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St Rose Of Lima Church on Friday October 16th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for the immediate family. Those wishing to pay their respects may participate via https://www.strosechurch.com/live-stream
A private burial will immediately follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements are in care of Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown.