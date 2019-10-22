The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Church
New Milford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Williams Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy Williams Carroll Obituary
Tammy Williams Carroll
Tammy Williams Carroll, 46, of New Fairfield, CT passed away on Oct. 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Pamela (John) Fairchild and Robert (Marit) Williams, Sr.
Funeral Services at 10am on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Faith Church, New Milford, CT. Burial to follow in Mt. View Cemetery, New Fairfield, CT
Friends will be received from 5pm-8pm on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
For a complete obituary or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now