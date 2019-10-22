|
|
Tammy Williams Carroll
Tammy Williams Carroll, 46, of New Fairfield, CT passed away on Oct. 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Pamela (John) Fairchild and Robert (Marit) Williams, Sr.
Funeral Services at 10am on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Faith Church, New Milford, CT. Burial to follow in Mt. View Cemetery, New Fairfield, CT
Friends will be received from 5pm-8pm on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
Published in News Times on Oct. 23, 2019