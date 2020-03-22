|
|
Tatsuko Dubrosa
Tatsuko "Tess" (nee Hotazuka) Dubrosa, 92, of Ridgefield, mother of Mara Corley and Louis Dubrosa, grandmother of Michael, Kevin and Jack Corley, Madeleine and Fiona Dubrosa, died on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Laurel Ridge Health Care, Ridgefield. Due to the ongoing health emergency, there will be no calling hours. There will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Ridgefield planned in the future for family and friends when conditions improve and gatherings are once again permitted. Contributions in Mrs. Dubrosa's memory may be made to the Susan B. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.
Published in News Times on Mar. 23, 2020