Teresa "Lily" Howard
Teresa "Lily" Howard, 91, of Ridgefield, co-owner of the former Ridgefield Tennis Club, wife of Richard B. Howard, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Published in News Times on Jan. 14, 2020