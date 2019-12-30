|
|
Teresa C. Lobdell
Teresa C. Lobdell, of Bethel, CT, died peacefully with her family by her side at Danbury regional hospice on December 29, 2019. She was 84 years old.
Born on June 9, 1935 in Danbury, CT daughter of the late Michael and Rose (Donato) Marino.
On January 26, 1956 she married the love of her life Ronald E. Lobdell. Together they moved to Bethel, CT over 60 years ago.
Teresa was an assistant manager for Jerome's 5&10 cent store in Bethel, CT for 15 years before retiring. She enjoyed being outdoor, her dogs and going to the flea market. Teresa was a true homemaker, she worked very hard to make her house a home. She was a devoted wife and loving sister and aunt.
Mrs. Lobdell is survived by her husband, Ronald, her sisters; Philomena Garcia of Torrington, CT, Anita Jones (William) of New Milford, CT, Marilyn Scalzo (Louis) of Bridgewater, CT and Elaine Potenziani (Nicholas) Newtown, CT and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Albert Peter Marino.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, 31 Prospect St., Brewster. Interment will be private. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Anthony's Lake House immediately following the Mass. Friends and family may visit Beecher Funeral Home, 1 Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY on Friday January 3, 2020 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the medical staff at the Newtown Rehabilitation, Filosa Nursing Home, Danbury Hospital and Regional Hospice of Danbury for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in memory of Teresa to St. Mary's Parish, 26 Dodgingtown Road, Bethel, CT 06801 and/or Regional Hospice of Danbury, 30 milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on Jan. 1, 2020