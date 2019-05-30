Terrance L. E. Tierney

Terrance L. E. Tierney, born in Danbury, CT June 10, 1944 to Jim and Veronica Tierney. He passed away peacefully with family at his side. Terry was a standout baseball player, football player, and golfer. He played local amateur golf for decades and briefly played on a Professional Senior Golf Tour (Senior Series). He worked countless jobs in his life and was an entrepreneur, but made his living as a builder & developer. He is survived by his brother Jamie Tierney, his wife Debbie and their two children, Jimmy and Jennifer. Terry's memory will always be carried in the hearts of his three children, whom he shared with his former spouse Karen Tierney, and many grandchildren. His daughter Tammy Tierney Payuk and her husband Steve, and three grandchildren Grace, Marshall and Jared. His son Terry Jr. and his wife Magdalena, and two grandchildren Shayne and Kyle. His son Shawn and wife Kelly, and four grandchildren Veronica, Madison, Riley, and Cole. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Paula Tierney, her four children Beth, Rick, Kurt, and Tyler. He was loved by many and hated by more (if you played against him in sports). He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. As per his request, there will be no funeral service and will have a private family service instead. Published in News Times on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary