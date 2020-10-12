1/1
Theodore Taylor
1935 - 2020
Theodore C. Taylor
Theodore Charles Taylor, age 85 of Bethel, CT died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Phyllis M. (Ancona) Taylor.
He was born in Danbury, August 17, 1935, son of the late Theodore and Wilma (Rafferty) Taylor. He lived all his life in Bethel, was a 1953 graduate of Bethel High School and served 4 years in the US Air Force.
Ted was proud of the fact that some of his grandparents came from England and Wales and settled in Bethel in the late 1800's. In 1964, he married Phyllis Ancona and was still living in the house that they built in Bethel 56 years ago. In 2001 Ted retired after 42 years, from Perkin Elmer-ASML as a Senior Administrator. He was one of the founders of the Bethel High School Alumni Association, where he served as Treasurer for 11 years.
Ted was an accomplished oil painter and had displays at the Bethel Public Library. He was a Red Sox and Celtics fan and was an avid golfer, always walking the course rather than taking a cart.
In addition to his wife of 56 years, he is survived by his 2 sons, Andrew and Michael; grandson, Eliot; and sister, Cecilia Cleary. He was predeceased by his sister Ruth Dibble.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Church, Bethel, Thursday at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel. There are no calling hours
The Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, is handling arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.

Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
