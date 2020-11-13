Theodore Terlaga

Theodore "Ted" Terlaga, 83, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020 after a brief illness. He was predeceased in death by his beloved wife Dorothy (Nemec) Terlaga, who he was married to for 55 years. Ted was the 7th child of John and Julia Terlaga of Bridgeport, CT. He is survived by his sister Anna Curry of Stratford, CT, his sons John of New Milford, CT and Ted of Bridgeport, daughter Joan of Clinton, CT, and his treasured grandson John Terlaga.

A devoted catholic of strong faith, Ted was known for his sense of humor and his love for cooking for others and will be missed by everyone that knew him.

A Memorial Mass for Ted will be announced at a future date.



