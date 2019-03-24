Theresa M. Basher

Theresa M. Basher (Shakro), 73, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on March 21, 2019. Theresa was born May 14, 1945, daughter of the late Philip Shakro and Genevieve (Michael) Shakro. She graduated from Norwalk Central Catholic High School (1963) and devoted her life to taking care of her family and donating her time within the community. Theresa was known by most for her kind ways, big heart, and faith in Jesus. She gave of herself wherever the need arose. Some of her favorite memories were time spent on vacations with her family, entertaining family and friends at home and hosting bible studies. Theresa spent much of her time enjoying her children and especially her grandchildren, her favorite pastime was cooking and shopping with them.

Theresa is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Paul Basher; daughters, Tammy Thibodeau of Georgia; Shelly Shiffman and her husband Steve Shiffman of New York; son, Robert J. Basher of Georgia; daughters, Anisa Steine of Georgia; Tressa Kovacs and her husband Alan Kovacs of Connecticut; son, Dean Basher and his wife Jennifer Basher of Georgia. Tita will be missed by her beloved grandchildren Kayla Shiffman, Nicole Shiffman, Josh Thibodeau, Tristan Basher, Ashley Kovacs, AJ Kovacs, Arabella Steine, Logan Kovacs, Jayden Brannon, Dylan Steine, Lynae Kovacs, Braxtyn Basher. Theresa is also survived by her sister, Jeana Shakra; her brothers, Michael Shakro and wife Linda; Philip Shakro and wife Mary, and nine adored nieces and nephews.

The family will have a memorial service on March 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel located at 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, Georgia 30040.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until hour of service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ in Theresa's memory.

Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Published in News Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary