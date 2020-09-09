1/1
Theresa Pruchnik
1926 - 2020
Theresa Pruchnik of Bridgewater, CT, wife of the late Henry Pruchnik, passed away in New Milford, CT, Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 93.
She was born December 11, 1926 in Waterbury, CT daughter of the late Saverio and Concetta (Tosto) Autore. She married and moved to Bridgewater in 1948, where she and Henry built a house and a life together.
Theresa led a full life as a devoted mother, grandmother, friend, and volunteer. She loved her family and opened her heart and home to embrace countless others as part of her family, too. A strong woman, she was warm, loving, generous, funny and positive. And she was young at heart: she celebrated her 39th birthday every year for the past 54 years.
After she retired, she led a second life as Nonnie, spending 6 months each year with her daughter's family in Oregon. Nonnie cooked and baked with love, and took care of her two beloved grandsons – and all their friends. Her grandsons still refer to her pasta sauce as Nonnie Sauce.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Theresa is survived by her son Steven Pruchnik of Bridgewater, CT; daughter Jean Pruchnik Harrison of Portland, OR; sister Jenny Santarsiero of Waterbury, CT, grandsons Benjamin and Matthew Harrison, and great-grandson Benjamin Varick.
The family will have a private graveside service.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.

Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
