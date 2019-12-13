|
|
Theresa "Terry" Roudenis
Tuesday Theresa "Terry" Roudenis, age 69, of Danbury, passed away on, December 10, 2019 in Springfield, Missouri with family by her side. She was born to the late Francis and Carmella Damici on June 12, 1950 in Danbury, CT.
Terry graduated from Danbury High School in 1968 and went on to attend Americo's Beauty School. She worked as an assembler for Amphenol for 15 years and after having her two children, she stayed at home as a loving homemaker.
Her spouse of 36 years, Peter Roudenis; her two children, son Ryan Roudenis and wife Michelle, daughter Kimberly Vicente and husband Jon; and her three siblings, Richard Damici (Carolyn), Grace Tagliavento (Arthur) and Gary Damici (Nancy), survive Terry. She also leaves behind her five beautiful grandchildren Sydney, Gabriella, Cody, Mia, and Madison, as well as her many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church of Danbury, CT. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury, CT. Visitation is from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Green Funeral Home in Danbury, CT. To sign a book of remembrance please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 14, 2019