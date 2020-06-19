Thomas K. BrownThomas K. Brown (T.K.), age 84, of New Fairfield, joined God in Heaven on June 17, 2020. The beloved husband of Antoinette (Ross) Brown, he was born in Danbury on July 26, 1935. He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Anna (Kruszynski) Brown and his in-laws Carlo J. and Marie Ross.T.K. attended school in Danbury and went to White Street School (Grades 1 – 4), Locust Avenue School (Grades 5-8) and graduated from Danbury High School in 1953. Upon graduation, T.K. enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on August 6, 1953, serving three years, and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant on August 5, 1953 as a Korean War Veteran and Cold War Veteran and had received several awards.After his enlistment, he attended Danbury State Teachers College (now Western CT State University) for two years as a full-time student and lettered in Basketball, Baseball, and Soccer. Upon leaving college, T.K. worked various jobs in Danbury, including as a lifeguard at Wildman's Landing, the Connecticut National Bank, and the Barden Corporation. He also worked numerous jobs with his beloved father-in-law, Carlo J. Ross, owner of the Candlewood Arena roller skating rink, a motel and several laundromats.T.K. married Antoinette Ross on April 22, 1961 and in March of 1962 took the position of Letter Carrier at the Danbury Post Office on Main Street, working there until August 1966. On August 8, 1966, T.K. was appointed to the Connecticut State Police and attended the State Police Academy located at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Groton, CT. Upon graduation, on Nov. 23, 1966, he was assigned to Troop A in Ridgefield. After a career of 23 years and 2 months, he retired as a detective on Oct. 1, 1989. T.K. worked several years undercover in the organized crime investigative unit, served as Resident Trooper in New Fairfield (1968-1970) and (1975-1978), and worked out of Troop G in Westport and Troop A in Southbury from 1978-1981. On Sept. 4, 1981, he was promoted to detective and assigned to the Western District Major Crime Squad, assigned to Troop A, and remained at that position until retirement.During his career, T.K. received a meritorious medal for rescuing a mother and her two small children who had been kidnapped from their home in Naugatuck, CT by an escaped prisoner who was armed and had beaten the woman. T.K. stopped the vehicle, disarmed the kidnapper, and freed the two children from any further harm. He also received a meritorious medal for his investigation of the infamous Wood Chipper Murder case in Newtown. During his career, T.K. worked numerous major crime investigations, serving as a lead investigator in cases such as the Mianus River Bridge Collapse in Greenwich in 1983 and Connecticut's worst building collapse (L'Ambiance) in Bridgeport in 1987. He had a distinguished career in law enforcement and a was a great public servant.T.K. attended Western CT State University where he obtained an Associate in Science Degree in Liberal Arts (1977), a Bachelor of Arts in History (1987), and a Master of Arts in History (1991). He was a member of the Marine Corps Association, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, the CT State Police Academy Alumni Association, the American Association of State Troopers, Catholic War Veterans – Post 1042 Danbury, Western CT State University Alumni, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Danbury.T.K. is survived by his loving wife of 59 years; daughters Pamela Brown, of Danbury, and Tracy Brown; and grandchildren, Alexis Koukos, Thea, Tyra and Tyrell Lane, and four great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all.A private service will take place at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Danbury.All are invited to attend a Graveside Service with full military honors to be conducted at St Peter Cemetery, Danbury, CT at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Due to the cemetery regulations and state guidelines, all attending must observe social distancing.Contributions in T.K.'s memory may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 12 Cottage St., Danbury, CT 06810 or to Regional Hospice and Homecare of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.