Thomas Andrew Wedge
Thomas Andrew Wedge, 75, of New Milford, CT, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Lorraine (Pretty) Wedge.
He was born March 24, 1944 in Bridgeport, CT, son of the late Harold and Rita (Potanovich) Wedge.
He was retired from Barden Corporation in Danbury and enjoyed trains and the simple pleasures in life. He especially loved his family.
In addition to his wife Lorraine, he is survived by his daughter Stefanie Georg and husband Chris of Bantam, CT; son Andrew Wedge and wife Dawn of Waterbury, CT; sister Sallie Caulford of Virginia; sister-in-law Carol Kent and her husband John of New Milford; brother-in-law James Pretty and wife Virginia of North Carolina. He was predeceased by a sister Gloria Morgan.
Calling hours will take place on Friday December 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017
Published in News Times on Dec. 4, 2019