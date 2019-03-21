The News-Times Obituaries
|
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
85 Great Plain Road
Danbury, CT
Thomas Casarella Obituary
Thomas V. Casarella
Thomas V. Casarella, Sr., 81, of Danbury and Westerly, RI, husband of Marie (Hovorka) Casarella, died peacefully at Regional Hospice on Monday, March 18th. He was born in Yonkers, NY on May 4, 1937, son of the late Victor and Dora (Rossi) Casarella. He was a graduate of Saunders Trades and Technical School in Yonkers, Class of 1955. He was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church.
Tom was a Veteran of the United States Navy proudly serving on the USS Caloosahatchee.
Tom worked in homeware design and prototype development for Lester Assoc. in Hastings, NY, and later for General Electric in Bridgeport, CT. He retired from Black and Decker.
An avid vegetable gardener, Tom was well known for the beautiful tomatoes he grew. He loved the ocean and enjoyed time spent at their vacation home in Westerly, RI. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees.
In addition to his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Marie, he will be sadly missed by his four children, Thomas V. Jr. and his wife, Anastasia, Victor, Joseph and his wife, Stacie, and Suzanne and her husband, Reggie Moore; five grandchildren, Vasilisa, Anastasia, Megan, Brittany, and Dakota; and four great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 25th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Road, Danbury.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Sunday, March 24th between the hours of 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Regional Hospice and Homecare or to St. Gregory the Great Church.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 21, 2019
