Thomas M. Duffy
Thomas M. Duffy, age 86 of Bethel, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Carmella "Millie" (Cannizzaro) Duffy.
Thomas was born May 10, 1933 in Yonkers, NY, a son of the late William and Elizabeth (Dixon) Duffy. Thomas was signed by the former St. Louis Browns major league baseball team and was playing on their farm team when he was drafted into the United States Army and stationed in Korea. After the Army, he graduated from Manhattan College. Thomas was employed as a corporate tax accountant for Primerica in Greenwich, retiring after 20 years. Thomas was a longtime resident of Bethel, moving to Florida and South Carolina before returning to Bethel, four years ago. He enjoyed participating in the youth baseball through the Pop Warner program.
In addition to his wife of 56 years, Thomas is survived by two sons Thomas Duffy and his wife Kelli of Bethel, Joseph Duffy and his wife Nancy of Sandy Hook and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by daughter Mary Duffy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary Church, Bethel, on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 am. Inurnment will take place in St. Mary Cemetery following service.
The family will receive friends in the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6 until 8 PM.
Memorials may be made to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org.
Information and online condolences at HullFuneralService.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 28, 2019