|
|
Dr. Thomas E. Godward
Brookfield - Dr. Thomas E. Godward, 95, passed on March 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife and partner of 68 years, Sophie Rugare Godward; 3 sons: Jeffrey (Kathy), Ronald, and Thomas Gregory (Jennifer); also 3 granddaughters: Rachel (Daniel Lora), Julie, and Emily.
Funeral services are private. To view the complete obituary for Dr. Godward, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com The family requests that condolences be expressed as a contribution in his honor to the .
Published in News Times on Mar. 15, 2020