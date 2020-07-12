Thomas Estefan

Thomas EstefanThomas Estefan 68, of Danbury, son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Lubus) Estefan and brother of Paul D. Estefan and Harriet Stambaugh, died on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Columbia Hospital, Newark, NJ. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church, 17 Granville Ave., Danbury. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends in St. Anthony Church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Social distancing, face coverings, and hand sanitizing (CDC Guidelines) will be required.