Thomas Estefan

Thomas EstefanThomas Estefan, 68, of Danbury, son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Lubus) Estefan and brother of Paul D. Estefan (Sally) of Epsom, NH and Harriet Stambaugh (Joel) of Watchung, NJ, died on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Columbia Hospital, Newark, NJ. Mr. Estefan was born in Danbury, February 11, 1952, attended local schools and graduated from Southern Colorado State University with a BS in Industrial Arts. He was an area builder-contractor. Mr. Estefan was a member of the Lebanon-American Club of Danbury, Elks Lodge and St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church. In addition to his siblings, Mr. Estefan is survived by his nieces and nephews, Edward and Catherine Estefan of Loudon, NH and Joseph and Lianne Estefan of Tucker, GA, Stephanie and Brenton Peterson of Austin, TX and Tyler and Carly Stambaugh of New York, NY. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church, 17 Granville Ave., Danbury. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends in St. Anthony Church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Social distancing, face coverings, and hand sanitizing (CDC Guidelines) will be required.