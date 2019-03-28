The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
203-574-1313
For more information about
Thomas Kinkead
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint John of the Cross Church
Middlebury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kinkead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Gary Kinkead


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Gary Kinkead Obituary
Thomas Gary Kinkead
Thomas Gary Kinkead, age 75 of Waterbury passed away peacefully March 25, 2019 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was a beloved husband of Theresa (McNamara) Kinkead.
Gary was born February 20, 1944 in Bronx, NY, a son of Thomas Kinkead and the late Irene (Bowler) Kinkead. Prior to retiring, Thomas was the owner and president of Thomas Graphics in Bethel. He was a communicant of Saint John of the Cross Church in Middlebury.
Besides his wife of 20 years of Waterbury and father of Saint Petersburg, FL, he leaves his daughters Lara Gardiner and her husband Bill of Mystic, Lea Casement and her husband Brandon of Mt. Pleasant, SC, a brother Roy Kinkead of FL, two sisters Laura Carroll of Florida, Dawn Kinkead of St. Pete Beach, FL and four grandchildren, Emily and Matthew Gardiner, Gabrielle and Aubrey Casement and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements: Funeral Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. directly at Saint John of the Cross Church in Middlebury. Those planning to attend are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow at Mountain Meadow Cemetery in Seymour. Calling hours Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury.
For more info or to send e-condolences, visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now