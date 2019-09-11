|
Thomas H. Salgado
Thomas Salgado, 59, of Danbury, passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2019. Thomas was born in Danbury, to the late Americo and Marie Salgado.
Thomas graduated from Henry Abbot Technical School in 1978. Thomas worked as a Machinist and as an HVAC technician for most of his adult life.
Thomas is survived by his wife Elza Salgado, his brothers Edward Salgado, Peter Salgado and his spouse Kip Saucier. Thomas also leaves behind his Uncle Edward Henriques of Danbury, cousins Mark and Patricia Henriques and their children Alexander and Ava.
Friends may call to the Green Funeral home Saturday, September 14, from 9:00-10:30 am. A funeral service will be held on September 14, 2019 at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at St. Peter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Thomas' honor to the Sons of Portugal Scholarship fund.
Published in News Times on Sept. 12, 2019