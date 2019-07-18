Thomas J. Hoeppner

Thomas J. Hoeppner formerly of Danbury passed away on March 25, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Thomas was born in Chicago, IL on November 4, 1941, son of the late Otto and Magdalena (Helen) Hoeppner. He graduated from Lane Technical High School, Illinois Institute of Technology and Iona College. Thomas worked for Kraft/General Foods starting 1961 as a lab technician until his retirement in 1996 as President of Kraft Foods USA.

Thomas was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease 15 years ago and since then spent countless hours researching the disease and helping others in the fight. Thomas ran two Parkinson's support groups in his area of Northbrook, IL until his prevented him from continuing. In addition, he and his wife Mary would visit with nurses and medical personnel at local hospitals and nursing homes to share their vast knowledge of Parkinson's care. Tom was a brave fighter and will be remembered for his strong sense of family, and generous heart.

Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Mary Anne (Lochbihler), brother Roy (Renie) Hoeppner, children Laurie (Brian) DoBosh, Robert (Christine) and Brian (Jennifer) Hoeppner. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Justin (Sara) and Noah DoBosh, Zachary, Ryan, Sydney, Michael and Madeline Hoeppner and several nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. There will an interment of his ashes on July 27th at 11am at Wooster Cemetery, 20 Ellsworth Avenue, Danbury, CT. A celebration of his life will follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to where he has a tribute page. Published in News Times on July 21, 2019