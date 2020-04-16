The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Pritchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Pritchard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. Pritchard Obituary
Thomas L. Pritchard
Thomas Lowe Pritchard, 86, of Ridgefield, husband of Mary Laura (Coughlin) Pritchard, died at his home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 520 Ridgebury Rd., Ridgefield at a time and day to be announced when gatherings are once again permitted. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield, Contributions in Mr. Pritchard's memory may be made to St. Elizabeth Seton Church or Founders Hall. There will be no calling hours. Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -