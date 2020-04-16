|
|
Thomas L. Pritchard
Thomas Lowe Pritchard, 86, of Ridgefield, husband of Mary Laura (Coughlin) Pritchard, died at his home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 520 Ridgebury Rd., Ridgefield at a time and day to be announced when gatherings are once again permitted. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield, Contributions in Mr. Pritchard's memory may be made to St. Elizabeth Seton Church or Founders Hall. There will be no calling hours. Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 17, 2020