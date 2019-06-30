Thomas Mott

Thomas Anthony Mott passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 in Virginia. He was born on September 19, 1946 to the late Walter A. Mott and Kay D. Mott.

Fondly known as "Tom" and "Tommy," he leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Dana Sadler Mott, and although they lived separately for the past nine years they continued to love their beautiful children and grandchildren together; daughter Michelle Mott and her two sons, Cameren and Caeden Saldana, of New Milford, CT; son Thomas W. Mott and his wife Michelle Mott and their three children, Jace, Derek, and Madison Mott of New Milford, CT; daughter Elizabeth Mott-Meyer and her husband Luke Meyer and their two children, Hannah and Logan Meyer of New Milford, CT. He also leaves behind six siblings, Donald Mott, Michael Mott, David Mott and his wife Theresa Mott, Kenneth Mott, Kathleen Mott-Leslie, and Patricia (Mott) Spikes, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Mott and William Mott.

Tom had a deep appreciation for history, nature, reading, music, boating, fishing, all things mechanical, and his beloved miniature dachshund, Keira. His children are forever grateful for his love, support, valuable life lessons, and the work ethic he instilled in them. His family finds comfort in many great memories of Tom and knowing that he now rests peacefully.

A private military service will be held at a later date. Given Tommy's love of animals, in lieu of flowers please send donations to the New Milford Animal Welfare Society. Published in News Times on July 1, 2019