Thomas Olenski

Thomas M. Olenski
Thomas M. Olenski, age 60 of Danbury, devoted father and beloved brother entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on November 23, 1959 to the late Frank and Eleanor Olenski. Tom was a dedicated employee for many years at Stop and Shop in Shelton and currently in Danbury until his retirement due to illness. He also held part time jobs doing miscellaneous outdoor work to better support himself and his son. He took great pride in keeping his own yard just so. He was a kindhearted man and content with what he had.
Tom is survived by his beloved son Tyler James Olenski, siblings: Linda Welsh and husband Joe, John Olenski and wife Laura, Gloria Waltermire and husband Marty, Ted Olinsky and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Our family is grateful to RVNA Hospice and many thanks to his Stop and Shop family for their caring and generosity and the support Tom got from his Alanon Group which meant the world to him.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 for Tom's family and friends at Saint John Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Ave, Stratford. The Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ability Beyond, 4 Berkshire Blvd Bethel, CT. 06801 in memory of Tom. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com



Published in Danbury News Times & Connecticut Post on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
