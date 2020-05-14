Dr. Thomas Peter Carlton Jameson

On April 24, 2020, Thomas Peter Carlton Jameson, MD, of Bridgewater, CT - devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, passionate physician– died peacefully at the age of 94. Peter was born in Yorkshire, England in November, 1925 to Reverend Thomas and Dinah Jameson.

Peter was educated at Marlborough College, England and The University of Edinburgh Pre-Medical and Medical Schools, Scotland.

In 1956, Peter immigrated to the United States with his wife, Dr. Marjorie Shafto, with whom he had three children. They established a family medical practice in Danbury, CT with Marjorie's brother, Dr. Alan Shafto.

Peter was married to Theodora Barber Hansen in 1983. He relocated his medical practice to Newtown, CT, where he continued until his retirement in 2009 after more than 50 years of practicing medicine, specializing in Family Practice. Over the span of his career, Peter served as an attending physician at Danbury Hospital, where he was Medicine Chief, Section of Family Practice, for 27 years. Peter served as the Medical Director at numerous local corporations and skilled nursing facilities and was the School Physician at The Wooster School for 48 years.

As a member of the Fairfield County Medical Association, he served as President in 1980-1981. A longtime member of the Rotary Club, he served as President in 1970-1971, and was a Paul Harris Fellow, participating in the Rotary Wheels Program. Peter served on the vestry at St. James Church in Danbury, CT where he was Warden for 12 years. In Newtown, he was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, serving as a lector, a member of The Music Committee and assisted in designing and building the Memorial Garden.

Outside his professional life, Peter was known as a Master Gardener, as a member of The Newtown Horticulture Club and Roxbury/Bridgewater Garden Club. A gifted athlete, he boxed, played rugby and cricket for the University of Edinburgh. An expert level skier, he served in the British Army in post-World War II Austria as a ski trooper. He was also a passionate scratch golfer for decades, competing in tournaments around the Northeast.

Peter was predeceased by his siblings John and Mary and his oldest daughter, Jennifer.

He is survived by his wife Theodora of Bridgewater, CT; his son Jonathan and wife Nancy of Norwalk, CT, daughter Fiona and husband Sam of Westford, MA; Stepsons Matthew and wife Rasha of Bahrain, Geoffrey and wife Linda of San Mateo, CA, and Michael and wife Jennifer of Mequon, WI; sister Margaret of Wales, UK, sister-in-law Patty Shafto, nephew Keith and niece Jackie. In addition, he will be greatly missed by his beloved grandchildren Jessica, Ian, Ellie, Skylar, Leith, Lara, Nathan and Dean; lastly, by his devoted dogs - Gabriella, Luca, and Stella.

A Celebration of Dr. Peter's Life will be held later this summer at Trinity Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hancock Hall Resident's Fund in Danbury, Trinity Episcopal Church Memorial Garden in Newtown or The Dr. Peter Jameson Scholarship Fund at Wooster School in Danbury:www.woosterschool.org/donate. The fund will support students who are pursuing projects and research in the fields of medicine and public health for their Senior Independent Study.



