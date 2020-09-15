1/1
Thomas Schappert
Thomas Noel
"Tom" Schappert
Thomas Noel "Tom" Schappert, 78, of Clayton, passed away Saturday evening, September 12, 2020 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center, Goldsboro, NC. He was born on December 25, 1941 in New York, NY to the late Raymond and Mary Devine Schappert.
Tom was a member of the National Guard and graduate of St. Michael's College Winooski, Vermont and New York University, New York, NY. He had two successful careers working for IBM and Fidelity Investments. Tom served as a Lector and a Eucharistic Minister at St. Ann Catholic Church and had the opportunity to share the sacrament to parish shut ins. In Tom's leisure, he was an avid reader and enjoyed playing golf with his friends. Tom was known for his generosity – whether it be toward his friends and family, or institutions that he believed in.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 4057 US 70 BUS, Clayton, NC. Burial will follow in Historic Oakwood Cemetery, Raleigh, NC
Mr. Schappert is survived by his wife, Kathy Flynn Schappert; sons, Terry Schappert of Duck, NC and Tom Schappert of Clayton, NC; grandchildren, Ryan and Daniel Schappert both of Clayton. He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Schappert.
Memorial contributions can be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534.
Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400
Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
1051 Durham Rd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
919-556-7400
