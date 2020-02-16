The News-Times Obituaries
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Thomas T. DeSalvo Sr.


1941 - 2020
Thomas T. DeSalvo Sr. Obituary
Joseph T. DeSalvo, Sr.
Joseph Thomas DeSalvo, Sr., age 78, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his residence.
Born May 14, 1941 in Stamford, CT, he was the son of the late Andrew DeSalvo and Anne Elizabeth Ingrao DeSalvo. Mr. DeSalvo served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and playing slots on the computer. He also enjoyed swimming with his granddaughter, Kyra, during the summer and was an avid supporter of . Mr. DeSalvo worked for over 40 years at Fag Bearings Corporation in Danbury, CT. He was a great provider and loved his family very much.
Along with his parents, Mr. DeSalvo was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Diann DeSalvo and a brother, Gary DeSalvo.
Surviving are two sons, Joseph DeSalvo (Wendy) and Randy DeSalvo (Rachel); one daughter, Laura Chandler (Ed); four grandchildren, Kyra Chandler, Mariah Oviatt, Brandon Oviatt, and Tucker Corbett; a sister, Rosalie Brancaccio; and a brother, Andrew DeSalvo.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 10:45-11:45 a.m. prior to the service at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Feb. 19, 2020
