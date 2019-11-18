Home

Thomas Wayne Rotunda, age 58, of Meriden, Connecticut unexpectedly went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Tommy was born on November 23, 1960 in Danbury, Connecticut. He was a gentle, kind person who loved music, poetry and playing his guitar. He was a history buff and enjoyed the outdoors and photography. He was the beloved son of the late Faye B. (Greening) Rotunda, and is survived by his father Frank M. Rotunda and his wife Cille. He will be sadly missed by his siblings, Jackie Pierandri (Harry), Debra Vumback (Ron), Frank Rotunda (Michelle), Cindy Nevin (Michael), Sharon Rotunda and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at First Assembly of God Church in Brookfield, CT on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m.
