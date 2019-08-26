The News-Times Obituaries
|
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Thomas Michael Wedick
Thomas Michael Wedick
Thomas Michael Wedick of Newington, CT, passed away unexpectedly in Hartford, CT at the age of 52.
He was born December 4, 1966 in Huntsville, AL, son of Ellen (Disken) Wedick Knepper and the late Thomas F. Wedick. Thomas graduated from Ossining High School in Ossining, NY in 1984 then graduated from the University of Bridgeport. Thomas had been working as a flooring salesman. He moved to Newington four years ago. He had previously lived in New Milford and Sherman, CT.
Besides his mother Ellen of Southbury, CT, Thomas is survived by his sons Michael and Charles Wedick of Wethersfield, CT, sisters Jennifer Wedick Degirolomo of Trumbull, CT, Melon Wedick of Ashville, NC, Nephews Daniel and Cooper Degirolomo, Aunt Maryann Briotte and many other Aunts, Uncles.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. The interment will follow in Sherman North Cemetery in Sherman. Calling hours will take place Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in News Times on Aug. 27, 2019
