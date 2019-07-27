The News-Times Obituaries
|
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Judge Thomas G. West
Appellate Court Judge Thomas G. West, 84, of Danbury, husband of Mary (Alves) West, died on Friday, July 26, 2019. Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury. Funeral services and burial will be private. Contributions in Judge West's memory may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on July 28, 2019
