Timothy Daubert
Timothy Patrick Daubert, 58, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2019 in Middletown. Tim was born and raised in Danbury and graduated from Danbury High School in 1979. He graduated from Dean College in Franklin, MA with an AS. Tim was a Veteran of the US Army as a Unit Specialist, and attained the rank of Sergeant, and was Honorably discharged in 1989.
Tim was a proud member of the Danbury High School Football team where he had the best of times. In his youth he was a lifeguard at Candlewood Lake for many summers.
Tim worked as a counselor for the State of CT, in the Department of Mental Health for over 25 years, first at Fairfield Hills Hospital in Newtown, CT, and then at CT Valley Hospital in Middletown, CT. His most recent job was with Catholic Diocese of Norwich assisting the homeless, and people in need in the Middletown region. Tim was a resident of Middletown, and regular participant in community activities at the Middletown YMCA. Where he was a great friend and helping hand to many.
Tim also enjoyed time to himself, a good book, music, the outdoors, and was very proud of his Irish heritage. You could always count on Tim's quick wit, life's stories, and sense of humor to fill the room. When things were tough you could always count on him to appear by your side with a smile on his face when you needed it most or when you least expected it. Tim enjoyed playing the part of Santa Claus, growing his beard during the holiday season, and loved children.
Tim was predeceased by his mother, Eileen McGrath-Daubert, father, Robert Daubert, Jr., grandmother, Bessy Daubert, and aunt, Elizabeth Daubert who raised him, and his brothers in Danbury. He is survived by his three brothers, Michael, Patrick his wife, Nola, and Robert Daubert, as well as the following nieces and nephews, Eryn, Sean, Michael Jr., Christopher, and Jonathan.
A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, January 4th at 10:30 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 Main Street, Danbury, CT followed by burial services with military honors at St. Peter's Cemetery, Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Timothy's memory to the Middlesex YMCA, 99 Union St. Middletown, CT 06457.
Published in News Times on Jan. 3, 2020