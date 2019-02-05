|
|
Timothy J. Cornelis
Timothy James Cornelis passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 30, 2019 after battling cancer for five years. Tim was born on February 5, 1959, the son of the late Francis and Anna Cornelis. Tim's love for sports was well known; he was a player, a coach, a father and a fan. During his 30 year career in the event rental business, he worked at New York Fashion Week, 9/11 Memorial Services and the Met Gala. He is survived by his wife Jane of 33 years, sons Trevor and Tristan, siblings Christine Staskiewicz, Graham Cornelis, Lauri Bates, Katie Cornelis and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Friday, February 8 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Lillis Funeral Home in New Milford, CT. Donations may be made to MVPSOS, PO Box 1146, New Milford, CT. For the full obituary, please visit the Lillis Website.
Published in News Times on Feb. 5, 2019