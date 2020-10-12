Timothy J. Rice
Timothy J. Rice died peacefully in his sleep on October 4, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a year long battle with cancer. Tim was the loving husband to Lori (Metcalf) Rice for 22 years. Tim was born in Norwalk, CT on September 30, 1960 to Mary Helen Rice and the late William Rice.
Tim went to our Lady of Fatima school and Wilton High School. Tim was a member of the Wilton Volunteer Fire Department for many years. Early in his career, he worked for the Connecticut DEP at Sherwood Island and later in life on Candlewood Lake. Tim was a member of the Redding Police Department for 22 years before retiring on December 6, 2006. He loved to hunt and has many trophies to show for his years of hunting and made many good friends over the years. After his retirement, Tim enjoyed tinkering with small engines and spending time with family and friends at his family camp in upstate New York. Tim loved nothing more than watching his children play sports, and in recent years enjoyed traveling throughout the northeast with Lori to watch Christopher play college football. Tim was very proud of all of his children and grandchildren and loved to spend time with them.
In addition to his wife and mother, Tim is survived by his children, Aileen, Kimberly, Shannon, Geoffrey and Christopher, his grandchildren, Christian, Paige and Preston. Tim is also survived by his brothers, William (Brooke), Michael (Pat), Mathew (Lori) and sister Jane. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jane, and in-laws Ann Metcalf, Lynn Metcalf and Stephen (Christine) Metcalf, and Tim Germain. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Tim is predeceased by his brother David and sister-in-law Leslie Germain.
Calling hours for Tim will be from 4-8 on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Bethel Funeral Home, Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT. Services will be at St. Mary's Church, Route 302, Bethel at 10:00 on Friday October 16th. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked the donations be made in Tim's name to the Make a Wish Foundation or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.