The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Resources
More Obituaries for Toby Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Toby Jordan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Toby Jordan Obituary
Toby D. Jordan
Toby D. Jordan died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 71. Toby leaves behind his beloved wife of Forty-one years, Dorothy Farrell Jordan. His Family and friends will miss him dearly, as will his best friend BC.
Toby was born on February 2, 1949 to Owen and Alice Jordan in Newark, New Jersey. He graduated from Yorktown High School and attended New Paltz University. In his life time, Toby had many different careers and interests. He was a skilled carpenter, history buff, and avid reader and a musician.
He ran his own business in construction, worked for NYSEG and after retirement he worked at Palmer Hardware in Brewster. He and Dottie shared many adventures traveling around the world.
There are no memorial services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Cornell Ornithology Lab or the Connecticut Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements were handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.
Published in News Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Toby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -