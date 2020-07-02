1/1
Tony Maximo
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony E. Maximo
Tony Edward Maximo, age 88 of Danbury, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Bethel Health Care.
He was born July 19, 1931, son of the late Antonio and Ezilda (Atunes) Maximo, in Danbury, CT and served in the National Guard and US Army during the Korean War. After serving in the military he returned to Danbury and ran a successful small business until his retirement. When he wasn't hard at work, he enjoyed spending time boating and water skiing with his family. Tony was a wildlife enthusiast, avid gardener and photographer.
Tony was well known for his love of pets, warm personality, his sense of humor and his devotion to church, his family and friends.
Tony is survived by his daughter: Vicki Maximo-Stankowitz; grandchildren: Shannon Johnson and Morgan White; great-grandchild: Lucas Johnson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Pauline Morse Maximo; brother, Joseph and sisters, Celeste, Connie and Bolinda.
A graveside service will be held at Wooster Cemetery, Danbury, Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Payne of the Baptist officiating. Attendees are asked to gather at section 23 of the cemetery and maintain social distancing. There are no calling hours. Hull Funeral Home, Danbury is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hull Funeral Home - Danbury
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved