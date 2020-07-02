Tony E. Maximo
Tony Edward Maximo, age 88 of Danbury, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Bethel Health Care.
He was born July 19, 1931, son of the late Antonio and Ezilda (Atunes) Maximo, in Danbury, CT and served in the National Guard and US Army during the Korean War. After serving in the military he returned to Danbury and ran a successful small business until his retirement. When he wasn't hard at work, he enjoyed spending time boating and water skiing with his family. Tony was a wildlife enthusiast, avid gardener and photographer.
Tony was well known for his love of pets, warm personality, his sense of humor and his devotion to church, his family and friends.
Tony is survived by his daughter: Vicki Maximo-Stankowitz; grandchildren: Shannon Johnson and Morgan White; great-grandchild: Lucas Johnson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Pauline Morse Maximo; brother, Joseph and sisters, Celeste, Connie and Bolinda.
A graveside service will be held at Wooster Cemetery, Danbury, Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Payne of the Baptist officiating. Attendees are asked to gather at section 23 of the cemetery and maintain social distancing. There are no calling hours. Hull Funeral Home, Danbury is handling arrangements.
