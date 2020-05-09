Tony Perrone

Anthony 'Tony' Perrone, 98, of New Fairfield, CT, died at Danbury Hospital on Monday, May 4, 2020.

He was born on March 13, 1922 in Mt. Vernon, NY, son of the late Joseph A. and Marie (Pelliccio) Perrone. Tony honorably served in the US Army during WWII under General Patton in the 258th Field Artillery Battery C Anti-aircraft battalion. He served from February 1941 to October 1945 with battles in Normandy (D-Day), Northern France, Battle of the Bulge and Rhineland. He was in Africa, Italy, Germany, England and France. He received two purple hearts and the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal.

On May 3, 1971 he married Gloria (Fanelli) Lamanna. Gloria predeceased Tony on September 11, 2019 after 48 years of marriage.

Tony was a building and grounds supervisor with the Mt. Pleasant School district for over 35 years before retiring at age 65 in 1987 after which he held many maintenance jobs. Tony enjoyed swimming every day, he loved bowling, fishing, horses and gardening. He and Gloria were fabulous dancers together.

He is survived by his loving children Joseph Perrone and his wife Elka of Brewster, NY; Anthony Perrone of Armonk, NY; Prudence Lamanna of Coral Springs, FL; Richard Lamanna and his wife, Gabriella of New Fairfield; Mark Lamanna and his wife Shari of New Fairfield; his grandchildren Michael (Tara) Perrone, Daniel (Cynthia) Perrone, Matthew (Amanda) Perrone, Jennifer Lamanna, Christel Lamanna Lemmond(Justin), Ryan Lamanna, Kristen Lamanna Kaiser (Sameer), Jeffrey Lamanna and Jay Lamanna; several great grandchildren; as well as his siblings Joseph A. Perrone and Jenny Torriano. He was predeceased by his late wife Connie, his 10 siblings and his granddaughter Laura Bauler.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward's the Confessor Church, New Fairfield, CT. Entombment will be private for family at Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY. Beecher Funeral Home, 1 Putnam Avenue, Brewster assisted the family.

The family would like to thank the CNAs that have helped care for both Tony and Gloria especially Mayra, Jeannette, Elia and Nereida.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to American Cancer Research and DAWS.



