Dr. Turpin H. Rose
March 10, 1937-July 11, 2020 Dr. Turpin Harry Rose was a 38-year resident of Fairfield County, CT and for the past 13 years, a resident of Denver, CO.
Dr. Turpin Rose opened his private ophthalmology practice in 1970 on Main Street in Danbury, CT. In 1988, he joined practices with Dr. Ralph Falkenstein, Dr. Paul Ruggiero, and Dr. Matthew Paul to create Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons (DEPS). DEPS treated all patients in their state-of-the-art facility, regardless of their ability to pay. Dr. Rose retired in 2007, while the group went on to change its name to Connecticut Eye Consultants. Dr. Rose also served as President of the Connecticut Society of Eye Physicians, Fairfield County Medical Society, and Danbury Medical Society and as an examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology. Dr. Rose was beloved by his patients, staff, and partners for his quick wit, compassion, and expertise.
After his retirement in 2007, Turpin Rose moved to Denver, where he lived until his passing.
He was a longstanding member and elder at several churches, including The First Presbyterian Church in The City of New York, Wilton Presbyterian Church in Wilton, CT, and Saint Stephen's Church in Ridgefield, CT.
Dr. Turpin Harry Rose is survived by his four children, one grandson, partner Susan, and former spouse Marilyn.
An in-person celebration of his life and final arrangements will be at a future date when it is safe to do so.
Donations may be made in Turpin's memory to any of his favorite organizations listed here:Doctors Without Borders
: donations.nyc@newyork.msf.org
Louis Armstrong Emergency Fund for Jazz Musicians: relief2@louisarmstrongfoundation.org
Colorado Symphony: giving@coloradosymphony.org