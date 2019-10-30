|
Ugo Tata
Danbury – Mr. Ugo Tata, age 95, of Danbury, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Danbury Hospital.
Mr. Tata was born in Lucito, Campobasso, Italy on November 13, 1923 a son of the late Alfredo and Giovanna (Galante) Tata. He came to the United States in 1940 through Ellis Island and was retired after working for many years as a tailor in the Garment District in Manhattan. He was an avid tennis player and fan and loved to travel, especially on bus trips throughout the United States.
Mr. Tata proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during World War II.
Mr. Tata is survived by his nieces and nephews: Joanna Davis and her husband John of New Fairfield, Renee Sivinski and her husband Tony of Westport, Adrian Tata and his wife Beth of Covington, Kentucky and Manfredo Tata of Danbury and his great-nieces and nephews: Samantha Tata and Brian Tata (and their Mother Linda Tata) and Anna Tata and Aly Tata. He was predeceased by his brothers: Rocco Tata and Renato Tata, his sister-in-law: Lilliana Tata, his nephew: John Tata and his sister-in-law: Patricia Tata.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury. Mr. Tata's family will receive relatives and friends at the funeral home on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 31, 2019