Valerie Streaman
Valerie Jean (Miller) Streaman of New Milford/Brookfield, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at New Milford Hospital. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 163 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. To read Valerie's obituary in full or to leave an online condolence, please log onto www.BrookfieldFuneralHome.com
Published in News Times on July 21, 2019