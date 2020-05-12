Valmont J. Bernier
Valmont J. Bernier, 91, passed on peacefully on May 10, 2020 at the Hearth in Southbury. He was the husband of the late Eva M. (Allain) Bernier.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Due to state and cemetery restrictions, those attending are kindly asked to remain in their cars.
For a complete obituary and to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Valmont J. Bernier, 91, passed on peacefully on May 10, 2020 at the Hearth in Southbury. He was the husband of the late Eva M. (Allain) Bernier.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Due to state and cemetery restrictions, those attending are kindly asked to remain in their cars.
For a complete obituary and to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 12, 2020.