Veronica Early DiDomenico

Veronica Early DiDomenico passed peacefully from this life on May 21, 2019 in Danbury. She was the wife of the late Sam DiDomenico. Born in Jersey City, NJ, in 1924, the daughter of Arthur and Isabel (Lowry) Early, she moved to Stratford in 1932, where she lived until relocating to Danbury in 2014. Veronica graduated from Stratford High School and St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing. A dedicated nurse, her career included St. Vincent's Hospital, Stratford Public Health Department, Stratford VNA and School Nurse at Wooster Junior High School. Veronica earned her Bachelors Degree in Nursing from the University of Bridgeport in 1965, and later a Master's Degree in Education and Sixth Year in Counseling.

Veronica was an active member of St. James Church Ladies Guild, Parrish Council and Bingo Crew. Later, as a member of Our Lady of Grace Parrish, she volunteered in the CCD program, was a member of the Ladies Guild and was an active member of the Travel Club. Veronica also volunteered at the Baldwin Center for 16 years

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Sam and grandson Richard Tonzola, and is survived by her daughters Roseann (Richard) Tonzola, and Isabel (Richard) King, as well as grandchildren Jennifer (Stephen) Wolyniec, Joseph (Tracey) King, Jeanine (William) Mitchell, Michael (Kawan) Tonzola, Gregory (Lindsey) Tonzola and Matthew Tonzola, eleven great-grandchildren and her faithful companion dog, Becky.

Friends may call on Monday, May 27th from 4-7 p.m. at Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury, CT. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28th at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Rd., Danbury.

Memorial donations may be made to New Milford VNA/Hospice.

