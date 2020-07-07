Veronica Haley

Veronica M. Haley
Veronica M. Haley of Ridgefield passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love, on the Fourth of July. She entered this world on May 10, 1933, the firstborn child of Irish immigrants Denis and Nora Toomey. Raised in the Inwood section of Manhattan she and her younger sister attended Good Shepherd elementary school. Her cherished high school alma mater is Sacred Heart in Manhattan. While employed at American Airlines on Park Avenue, she met and married the love of her life, Paul J. Haley of Brooklyn, New York. The couple married in 1956 with a reception at Central Park's Tavern on the Green. Paul became a New York City patrolman and before long a family began to grow. Following the arrival of baby number three, a home was purchased in St. Edmund's parish in Brooklyn where their children attended both parochial and public schools. Seven more children and eleven years later, they left behind their New York City roots for a small, charming home nestled on three acres in Connecticut.
A devout Catholic, Mr. and Mrs. Haley and their brood were ever-faithful members of St. Mary's parish. Over 47 years, Veronica served the church and her community in many ways; earlier as a religion instructor of children and later as a Eucharistic Minister — in particular bringing Sunday holy communion to the residents of Laurel Ridge. Others may remember well her much anticipated Irish Soda breads at St. Mary's annual fair. She was a beautiful and loving mother and homemaker who never knew a stranger in her home; there was always room for one more at the dinner table. Too often to count it was said that entering her home was to feel at home. She was a friend to all and a quiet confidante when needed…such was her gift.
Veronica did return to the workplace in 1985 in the employ of Liz Leonard, First Selectwoman of Ridgefield. She thoroughly enjoyed her ten years in the Town Clerk's office immersed in the comings and goings of this small town community. Personally, she loved flowers, the ocean and travel. She and Paul did later enjoy trips to Ireland, Italy and the Western United States.
Mrs. Haley is survived by her younger sister Eileen and by seven of her ten children, Theresa, Eileen, Catherine, Patricia, John, Veronica and Deirdre as well as twenty-four grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren — every one of which was welcomed with joy and jubilation!
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Haley was predeceased by her sons, Paul and Dennis Haley, and her daughter, Mary Presnell.
Due to the Covid 19 guidelines, calling hours and the celebration of the funeral mass are private.
Interment will take place on Wednesday, July 8 at 2:15 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield and is open to the public. Those in attendance at the cemetery are asked to observe social distancing regulations. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to a charity close to Mom's heart: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
"Finding Cures, Saving Children" (stjude.org/legacy
).